Cool temperatures will blanket the Waco area Monday. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until MON 6:00 AM CST. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2021 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waco people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. Rain is…
Waco's evening forecast: Snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Looking ahe…
Waco's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain…
This evening in Waco: Mostly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Waco folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorr…
Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. …
Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Waco temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in th…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Tod…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. A 37-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There i…