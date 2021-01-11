 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2021 in Waco, TX

Cool temperatures will blanket the Waco area Monday. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until MON 6:00 AM CST. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

