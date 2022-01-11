Waco temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2022 in Waco, TX
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
Winter weather alerts stretched from coast to coast Thursday with over 100 million people impacted as multiple storm systems are forecast to move across the US over the next 48 hours.