Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2023 in Waco, TX

The Waco area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph.