Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2021 in Waco, TX

Waco temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.