Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2022 in Waco, TX

Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.