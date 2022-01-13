 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2022 in Waco, TX

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

