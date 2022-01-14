Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2022 in Waco, TX

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.