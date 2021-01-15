 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2021 in Waco, TX

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 9:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.

