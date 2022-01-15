Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2022 in Waco, TX

Cool temperatures will blanket the Waco area Saturday. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Waco, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 27 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until SAT 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.