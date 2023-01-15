Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2023 in Waco, TX

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.