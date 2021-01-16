Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2021 in Waco, TX
