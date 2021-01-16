 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2021 in Waco, TX

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.

