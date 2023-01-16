Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2023 in Waco, TX

Temperatures will be warm Monday in Waco. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.