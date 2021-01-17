Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2021 in Waco, TX

Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.