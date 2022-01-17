Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2022 in Waco, TX
