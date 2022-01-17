Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2022 in Waco, TX

Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.