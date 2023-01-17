Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2023 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Waco area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Waco. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
This evening in Waco: Mostly clear. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Waco will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a …
This evening's outlook for Waco: Cloudy. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The fo…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. We'll see suns…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Mostly clear skies. Low 47F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s tomor…
It is not a common occurrence, but when lightning and thunder occur during a snowstorm, the event is reported as “thundersnow.”