Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2023 in Waco, TX

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the West.