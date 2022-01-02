Cool temperatures will blanket the Waco area Sunday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Waco, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2022 in Waco, TX
