 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2021 in Waco, TX

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2021 in Waco, TX

Waco folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert