Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2021 in Waco, TX

Waco folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.