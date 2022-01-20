 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2022 in Waco, TX

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2022 in Waco, TX

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waco today. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert