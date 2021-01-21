Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. A 54-degree low is forcasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 66% chance. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2021 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. A 44-degree low is forcasted. The area will see thunderstorms today.…
Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly clou…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We will see a mix of …
For the drive home in Waco: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks li…
Waco folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees.…
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. W…
Waco's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It …
Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Waco folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow.…