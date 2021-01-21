 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2021 in Waco, TX

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. A 54-degree low is forcasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 66% chance. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

