Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2022 in Waco, TX

Cool temperatures will blanket the Waco area Friday. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.

