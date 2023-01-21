Waco temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2023 in Waco, TX
