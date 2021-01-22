 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2021 in Waco, TX

Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. A 53-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at mph. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.

