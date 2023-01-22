 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2023 in Waco, TX

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waco area. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.

