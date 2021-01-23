 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2021 in Waco, TX

Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the East. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.

Local Weather

