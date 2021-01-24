Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2021 in Waco, TX

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.