Temperatures will be warm Monday in Waco. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. A 44-degree low is forcasted. The area will see thunderstorms today.…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Sca…
Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. A 53-degree low is forcasted. We wi…
Waco folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees.…
Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees.…
This evening in Waco: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday's forecast…
This evening's outlook for Waco: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 57F. Winds S at 15 to 25 m…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. A 54-degree low is forcasted. Periods …
Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
This evening in Waco: A mostly clear sky. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to re…