Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Waco, TX

Temperatures will be warm Monday in Waco. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

