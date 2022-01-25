Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2022 in Waco, TX

Waco folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until TUE 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.