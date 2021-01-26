 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in Waco, TX

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. A 45-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.

