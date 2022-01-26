Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2022 in Waco, TX

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waco area. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.