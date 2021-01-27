Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Waco, TX

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waco area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 17 mph. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.