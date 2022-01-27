 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2022 in Waco, TX

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2022 in Waco, TX

Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.

