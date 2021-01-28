 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Waco, TX

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

