 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2022 in Waco, TX

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2022 in Waco, TX

{{featured_button_text}}

Waco folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert