Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2021 in Waco, TX
