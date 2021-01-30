 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Waco, TX

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 9:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 PM CST. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.

