Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 9:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 PM CST. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Waco, TX
