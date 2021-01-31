Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Waco, TX

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 19 mph. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.