Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2021 in Waco, TX
