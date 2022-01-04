Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2022 in Waco, TX

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Waco could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.