Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Waco could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2022 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
- Updated
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
The Waco area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
This evening's outlook for Waco: Clear to partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Waco area Sunday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods…
This evening in Waco: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Waco temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks …
On Sunday, Kodiak Island in southern Alaska hit 67 degrees. That's warmer than it was in Southern California that same day.
It will be a warm day in Waco. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. The Waco area should see a light breeze, …