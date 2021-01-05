Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2021 in Waco, TX

Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.