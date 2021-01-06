Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 77% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2021 in Waco, TX
