Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2022 in Waco, TX

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waco Thursday. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Waco could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.