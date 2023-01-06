Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2023 in Waco, TX
