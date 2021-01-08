Waco temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2021 in Waco, TX
