Waco temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2021 in Waco, TX
