Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waco area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Waco could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2022 in Waco, TX
