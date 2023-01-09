Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2023 in Waco, TX
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
