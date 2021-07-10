The Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 77 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2021 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Variable clouds with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chanc…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. There is a 5…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. Today's forecas…
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degr…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees…
This evening's outlook for Waco: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot tempe…
- Updated
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
This evening in Waco: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Waco folks should …
The Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 74-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are pred…