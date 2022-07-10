Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2022 in Waco, TX

Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 107 though it will feel even hotter at 109. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 79 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from SAT 9:00 PM CDT until SUN 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.