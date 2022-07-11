The Waco area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 107. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 81 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning until MON 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2022 in Waco, TX
